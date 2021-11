Are Deere & Co. and the UAW at an impasse in labor negotiations? It depends on who you ask. Deere said on Wednesday that the latest contract offer rejected by the UAW was the company's "last, best and final offer." Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.

