CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP lawmaker: Men in US are treated like an illness in need of a cure

dewittobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Sen. Josh Hawley denounced the concept...

www.dewittobserver.com

Comments / 3

Related
KFVS12

Ill. lawmakers pass Health Care Right of Conscience Act

Illinois Statehouse Democrats worked late into the night Thursday to pass a new gerrymandered congressional map for the next 10 years. Former Mo. governor and Senate candidate Eric Greitens is accused of illegal campaign funding. Tennessee lawmakers convene special session on COVID-19 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Conservatism#Toxic Masculinity#Sen#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
uticaphoenix.net

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: ‘Commie’ Infrastructure Funds Built

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Saturday slapped down colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), reminding her that federal infrastructure funds she called “communist” built the nation’s highway system. Greene viciously slammed the 13 House Republicans (including Kinzinger) who voted to pass the Biden administration’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy