The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bit of a downward spiral this season as they continue to look less like the Super Bowl juggernaut they once were. Since the Patrick Mahomes era began, they looked like a team bound for multiple Super Bowls. One trophy and a loss to Tom Brady, and now they appear to be losing to the toughest teams in the AFC that they had always seemed to find a way to defeat or at least compete against in the past. Chris Broussard and Rob Parker share their biggest takeaways from the Tennesee Titans giving them the business.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO