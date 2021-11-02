CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Estate Of Kobe Bryant Set To Make $400M From Coca-Cola’s Bodyarmor Buyout

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TvWg_0cjeSucO00

Kobe Bryant has continued to remain a driving influence in the entertainment industry almost two years after his tragic death in a January 2020 aviation accident.

In addition to his achievements in basketball, the late Black Mamba will also live on thanks to his smart investments while still alive. One of those happened to be the sports drink Bodyarmor, which has now awarded Kobe’s estate a multimillion-dollar monster payday after Coca-Cola recently acquired full ownership of the company.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

According to The Wall Street Journal , Coca-Cola Co. brokered a $5.6 billion cash deal that values Bodyarmor at about $8 billion. Bryant acquired over 10% of the company after his initial $6 million investment back in 2014, ironically placing just behind Coca-Cola on the shareholders list; the beverage giant already bought a 15% stake back in 2018, and arranged a pre-acquisition filing with the Federal Trade Commission this past February for the remanding 85%.

While his career as a longtime Laker is clearly the base of his lucrative legacy, this deal actually topples his entire NBA earnings, with Sports Illustrated noting that Kobe made “just over $323 million” starting from his debut in 1996 until his epic retirement year in 2016.

More on how this deal is a gain for Coca-Cola despite the hefty price tag below, via CNBC :

“Owning Bodyarmor helps Coke gain market share in the sports drink category, although PepsiCo’s Gatorade is far and away the market leader with roughly 70% market share. By touting itself as a healthier sports drink, Bodyarmor has surpassed Coke’s Powerade to become the second-largest player in the category. According to Coke, the sports drink brand’s retail sales this year are expected to be more than $1.4 billion, up about 50% this year.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Given the recent drama his widow Vanessa Bryant has been going through in court following insensitive procedures taken immediately after his death, we’re just glad his family will be earning a monetary win based off something positive.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="1313884" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
sgbonline.com

Coca-Cola Acquires BodyArmor

Coca-Cola has acquired sports-drink maker BodyArmor, representing its largest brand acquisition. BodyArmor drinks have some celebrity partners, including Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Underwood, in its roster of partners. The late Kobe Bryant was an early investor. Coca-Cola owns Powerade, which is designed to compete directly with Gatorade. In 2018, Coca-Cola...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
pulse2.com

Coca-Cola Buying Remaining Stake Of BODYARMOR For $5.6 Billion: Details

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) announced this week that it has acquired full ownership of BODYARMOR. These are the details. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) announced this week that it has acquired full ownership of BODYARMOR, which is a line of sports performance and hydration beverages that is incremental to the Coca-Cola beverage portfolio and has significant potential for long-term growth.
BUSINESS
KRON4 News

Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Coca-Cola buys up BodyArmor

(AP) — Coca-Cola has completed its acquisition of sports drink brand BodyArmor. Coke said Monday it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of the sports beverage company. Coke originally bought a 15% stake in the BodyArmor in 2018. BodyArmor was founded a decade ago by the entrepreneurs who also developed smartwater and Fuze. Basketball […]
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Coca-Cola Makes Its Largest Acquisition Ever, Buying Full Control of BodyArmor

Coca-Cola has continued to grow its plethora of assets, purchasing full control of sports drink brand BodyArmor. It's Coca-Cola’s largest acquisition ever, worth $5.6 billion. Coca-Cola had its eyes on BodyArmor for years and became its second-largest shareholder in 2018, purchasing a 15 percent stake in the company. What other companies does Coca-Cola own?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Sports Drink#Black Mamba#Instagram Twitter#The Wall Street Journal#Coca Cola Co#Sports Illustrated#Cnbc#Coke#Pepsico
morningbrew.com

Coca-Cola makes it’s most expensive brand acquisition in history buying BodyArmor

Coca-Cola made its biggest push yet to dethrone Pepsi’s Gatorade as the sports drink king, agreeing to buy the rest of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion. That's expensive juice—so expensive that it’s Coke’s biggest acquisition in its history. What’s BodyArmor? Founded in 2011 as a “natural alternative” to sugary sports drinks,...
MLS
Bossip

BodyArmor Announces Sale To Coca-Cola At $8 Billion Valuation

Kobe Bryant is still showing up for his family after his tragic passing, making sure they’re more than covered for decades to come. On Monday, November 1, Coca-Cola announced that it has purchased full control of sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, making it the company’s largest brand acquisition to date.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
stockxpo.com

Buffett’s Coca-Cola Steps Up Its Game With Bodyarmor

KO, Financial), one of. (Trades, Portfolio)’s top holdings, announced that it has fully acquired natural sports drink maker Bodyarmor for $5.6 billion, marking the company’s largest-ever brand acquisition. The acquisition doesn’t come as a complete surprise to the markets, since Coca-Cola had already acquired a 15% stake in the brand...
BUSINESS
fooddive.com

Coca-Cola buys rest of BodyArmor for $5.6B in company's largest-ever purchase

Coca-Cola is spending $5.6 billion to purchase the remaining 85% stake it doesn't currently own in sports drink maker BodyArmor, the company said Monday. The acquisition is the largest ever for the 129-year-old company. BodyArmor is currently the second-largest sports drink in the retail channel behind PepsiCo's Gatorade, with sales...
BUSINESS
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

77
Followers
219
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy