Regency Commercial Properties, Inc. closes $15.1M sale of Central Corporate Center office park near Orlando's Central Business District and International Airport
Oct 20, 2021 - Orlando, Fla. Regency Commercial Properties, Inc. closed the $15.1M sale of Central Corporate Center, a five-building office park of 318,516 square feet on 21.7 acres at 5915-6035 South Rio Grande Ave, located in the Central Park area of Orlando, just north of The Florida Mall, centered between...www.lasvegasherald.com
