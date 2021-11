The regular-season schedule for the 2021 varsity football campaign will conclude Friday. The key game in Okmulgee County in Week 10 will take place in Tulsa, as the Beggs Golden Demons will travel to Victory Christian School Saturday to meet the Victory Christian Conquerors with the Class 2A-7 district title on the line. While the Demons will be seeking to capture their first district crown…

OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO