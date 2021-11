Frank Rogers went to Tesla’s service center near the Dominion in 2018 and took his first-ever spin in an all-electric Model 3. “The thing that attracted me first was the technology, and when I got behind the wheel, it was the thrill of the ride,” said Rogers, CEO of a small-business services firm. “It’s like being on a roller coaster, but you can control how fast you go.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO