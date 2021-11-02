CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtus Pro puts internal philosophy dispute on blast

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

In an attempt to resolve an internal difference in playing philosophy among its team members, Virtus Pro has announced it will be putting two of its Dota 2 roster spots up for grabs...

dotesports.com

Virtus Pro survive paiN scare in PGL Stockholm Major

Virtus Pro earned a scrappy 16-14 win against paiN Gaming in the opening round of the PGL Stockholm Major today, also featuring the official debut of Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev, who replaced Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev a few days prior to the start of the event. The Brazilian team had a real...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Entropiq, Virtus Pro advance to PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage

CIS teams Entropiq and Virtus Pro are through to PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage following today’s victories over Heroic and Team Spirit, respectively, in the Challengers Stage’s 2-1 pool matches. Entropiq lost their map pick, Ancient (16-10), to Heroic, tied the game in a nail-biting encounter on Nuke (16-14), and...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Hobbit fuels Gambit comeback against Virtus Pro in PGL Stockholm Major

In the opening clash for PGL Stockholm Major Sunday’s matches, Virtus Pro went against another CIS representative, Gambit. The winner would advance to 2-1 bracket, raising the stakes for the matchup since both teams have high hopes of advancing to the playoffs of the CS:GO tournament. This time, Hobbit’s team...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Virtus Pro reverse sweep FaZe to advance to PGL Stockholm Major playoffs

Virtus Pro beat FaZe 2-1 today in the PGL Stockholm Major Legend Stage’s 2-2 match to qualify for the CS:GO event’s playoffs. The CIS side were down a map after losing their pick Inferno (16-13), came back from a 13-8 disadvantage on Ancient (16-14), and took Overpass (16-11) to eliminate Finn “karrigan” Andersen’s men from the $2 million tournament.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PGL Stockholm Major peaks at 1 million viewers during Heroic vs. Virtus Pro

The PGL Stockholm Major reached a peak viewership of over 1 million viewers during the first quarterfinal matchup today between Heroic and Virtus Pro, according to Esports Charts. The peak is expected to grow as the CS:GO Major playoffs progress. At time of writing, the peak is officially 1,010,611 viewers...
VIDEO GAMES
Gwinnett Daily Post

OG bids farewell to Saksa, SumaiL from Dota 2 roster

OG's Dota 2 roster will undergo changes after Martin "Saksa" Sazdov and Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan both departed from the team Monday. According to a tweet from OG Esports, each player "expressed their wishes to look for opportunities outside of OG." Saska, from North Macedonia, and SumaiL, who is from...
VIDEO GAMES
