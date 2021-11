From the perspective of many fans, the top story of the Chicago Bears 27 to 29 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was the career game from rookie quarterback Justin Fields. But the second biggest storyline has to be the disparity of the penalties with the Bears getting hit with 12 for 115 yards, while the Steelers were only flagged 5 times for 30 yards. Some of the penalties were clearly the fault of the Bears players, but some of them were simply ridiculous.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO