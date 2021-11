No Ash Barty, no problem for Australia, which recorded a stunning upset victory over Belgium to kick start its Billie Jean King Cup campaign in Prague. Missing world number one Barty — who led Australia to the final of the competition then known as the Fed Cup in 2019 but ended her season early to recuperate ahead of the 2022 Australian Open — and forced to deal with the late withdrawal of world number 39 Ajla Tomljanović due to a non-COVD-related illness — Australia were serious underdogs in the tie.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO