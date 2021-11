Apple released two new MacBook Pros at its October event, available in two sizes: a new 14-inch laptop and a 16-inch model. Both come equipped with Apple's new M1 Pro processor by default, as well as the option to upgrade to the new M1 Max processor -- which, of course, you'll pay more to get. Both new MacBook Pros house upgraded cameras, a notched display and HDMI, SD card and MagSafe ports, but the Touch Bar gets the heave-ho. The new laptops can be ordered today. (There was no update to the MacBook Air with M1 chip at this Apple event.)

COMPUTERS ・ 15 DAYS AGO