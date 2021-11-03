'Son, son' Mom called for man who was shot in the head outside gas station

The family of the man injured in a random shooting outside of a gas station on FM1960 says he's still in the hospital recovering.

On October 11, Raul Saldana was shot in the head while on his way home from work to his wife and two young children.

That night, Saldana, who works as an electrician, was stopping at a gas station on FM1960 when he was shot inside his pickup truck.

His brother, Jose Saldana, said he was shot in the head on the left side.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they received calls that a man, who was later identified as Patrick Allen, was pointing his gun at passing cars near Kuykendahl.

While they were responding, deputies said Allen fired inside the red pickup truck Raul Saldana was sitting in.

"It could happen to anyone, and this time it was my brother," Jose Saldana said.

Jose Saldana told ABC13 his brother was inside his truck on the phone with their mom. He said she knew something was wrong when she heard the commotion and then silence.

"She was calling out, 'Son, son,' and couldn't get anything because he already was shot in the head," Jose Saldana recalled.

Now he wonders whether this could've been prevented.

"Someone called and reported the guy a half mile before he showed up to where my brother was. So I would say the officer had plenty of time to stop him before he did what he did," Jose Saldana said.

Raul Saldana's family has been taking turns visiting him at the hospital, where he's been in and out of surgery.

"He says some words, he's stable and will need another surgery in a few months so they can cover the area where they cut his head," Jose Saldana said.

Allen has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of felon in possession of a weapon. He remains behind bars with a bond set at $300,000.