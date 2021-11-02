Dentons CFO Leaves For Global Rival In Latest Senior Exit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Justin H. Werner, Alex Mahfood and Thomas J. Galligan from Reed Smith have entered appearances for Range Resources, a petroleum and natural gas drilling company, in a pending breach-of-contract class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Neighborhood Attorneys and Barton And Burrows, accuses Range of deducting post production costs from royalty calculations on natural gas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia L. Dodge, is 2:21-cv-01281, Rupert et al v. Range Resources – Appalachia, LLC et al.
