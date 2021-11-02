CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dentons CFO Leaves For Global Rival In Latest Senior Exit

By Varsha Patel
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has turned to Dentons to fill its global...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Clio Doubles Size of C-Suite with COO, CPO, CTO and CMO Appointments

2021 has seen growth for practice management software provider Clio, marked by a $110 million Series E investment in April and acquisitions of Lawyaw and Calendar Rules. And now to manage that growth, Clio is expanding the size of its executive board—doubling it, in fact. Today, Clio announced that the...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Kirkland Notches Apparent $200M Fee in Chemical Companies' Dispute

Kirkland & Ellis announced a plan to "double down" on contingency cases in 2019. Before that, it represented Huntsman against rival Albemarle in a massive lawsuit over a 2013 purchase. The company will receive $665 million, but $200 million are slated for attorney fees. An apparent $200 million fee award...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Boies Schiller Is Opening a Milan Office

Boies Schiller Flexner is opening an office in Milan—its second international office to date. According to a memo obtained by Law.com, the new office gives the firm a post-Brexit outpost in the European Union. It will also strengthen the firm’s presence in dispute resolution—a key practice in the firm’s London office as well, the memo said.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Latham, Clifford Chance Among Line Up on $7.3 Billion Inmarsat Sale

A host of major firms including Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance have won roles advising on global communications company Viasat’s acquisition of British satellite fleet operator Inmarsat for $7.3 billion. That amount is made up of $850 million in cash, $3.1 billion in stock shares and the assumption of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law.com

Ex-BT Group Litigation Head Joins Cryptocurrency Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which had its U.K. arm banned by the Financial Conduct Authority earlier this year, has hired former head of BT Group litigation Michael Isaacs. Isaacs has joined Binance as senior counsel and head of litigation in the U.K. six months after leaving the telecommunications giant, where he...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Allens, HSF Take Lead Roles on $7.6bn Australian Energy Takeover

Australian corporate law firm Allens and international firm Herbert Smith Freehills are advising on the $7.6 billion takeover of energy company AusNet by a consortium led by Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management. AusNet, which owns and operates the primary electricity transmission network in the state of Victoria, along with an electricity...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Retention Isn’t Getting Easier, Firms Warming to AFAs?, Google Antitrust Ruling: The Morning Minute

MORE EXPENSES, LESS TALENT – Associate salaries are growing throughout the market—but it may not yet be enough to keep turnover levels in check. Andrew Maloney dives into a report by Thomson Reuters finding that the law firm turnover rate was 13.8% over the past year. Firms also experienced a 7.2% bump in direct expenses in Q3 2021 compared to a year earlier, which was linked primarily to salary increases. If spending on talent remains high, and retention rates fail to budge, some firms could be in tougher financial straits in near future, leading to potentially more consolidations in the market. Still, there’s some good news: client demand in Q3 2021 was up over 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year, according to the report.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Ex-Bryan Cave Hong Kong Partners Scrap Own Firm

Former Hong Kong partners of legacy Bryan Cave have ceased operations of the boutique firm they founded to join international and local rivals. Kristi Swartz and Nigel Binnersley have left Swartz, Binnersley & Associates, which they founded in 2018, to join DLA Piper and Hong Kong boutique practice Hauzen LLP respectively.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

White & Case Latest to Uplift London Associate Pay

White & Case has become the latest firm to bump salaries for its London-based junior lawyers, with newly-qualified associates taking home an extra £10,000 a year from 2022. NQs will take home £140,000 up from £130,00, putting it in line with fellow U.S. firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.
BUSINESS
Law.com

In a Rare Departure, Cravath Tax Partner Moves to Davis Polk

Former Cravath tax partner Kara Mungovan joins Davis Polk. She is the second tax lateral to join Davis Polk in less than two weeks. Neither Davis Polk nor Cravath are very active in the lateral market, making the move of note and a possible window into how important complementary practices are to large transactional firms.
BUSINESS
Law.com

How Baker McKenzie's Silicon Valley M&A Team Reached Critical Mass in 2 Years

Baker McKenzie's transactional team in Palo Alto has grown to 36 lawyer in just over two years. The firm has expanded its work for clients including Affirm, Instacart Salesforce, Snowflake, Tencent and SAP. Staffing and load-balancing are top of mind as the group eyes future growth. Just over two years...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Shutterfly CFO leaves for mobile ecommerce platform Wish

Shutterfly’s chief financial officer will leave the personalized photo products company next month to take the same role at Wish, a mobile ecommerce platform. Vivian Liu will join San Francisco-based Wish effective Nov. 10 to oversee global financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, controllership, tax, treasury, audit, reporting and investor relations. She will also lead the platorm’s merchant acquisition team.
BUSINESS
swiowanewssource.com

Yahoo is latest foreign tech firm to leave China

Yahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology company in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
BUSINESS
Law.com

A GC Global Round-Up of Regional Challenges

Below, general counsel from Figma, DXC Technology, Generali Operations Service Platform, SeAH Holdings and L’Oréal provide an insight into the challenges that GCs are facing across the globe:. USA. “1. The ‘great Talent war’ is definitely in full swing as we are seeing unprecedented threats to the stability of inhouse...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Range Resources Turns to Reed Smith to Defend on Breach-of-Contract Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Justin H. Werner, Alex Mahfood and Thomas J. Galligan from Reed Smith have entered appearances for Range Resources, a petroleum and natural gas drilling company, in a pending breach-of-contract class action. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by the Neighborhood Attorneys and Barton And Burrows, accuses Range of deducting post production costs from royalty calculations on natural gas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia L. Dodge, is 2:21-cv-01281, Rupert et al v. Range Resources – Appalachia, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Four Clyde & Co Lawyers Suspended in Dubai Amid Dispute With Prominent Emirati

Four lawyers in Clyde & Co’s Dubai office have been suspended for three months by the city’s legal regulator for alleged breaches of conflict of interest rules. Confirming the suspensions, a spokesperson for Clydes in London said: “We are aware of a decision by the Dubai Legal Affairs Department (DLAD) against a number of lawyers in the UAE,” he said.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy