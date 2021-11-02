CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over the 'Tiger King' Sequel

By Paper Magazine
papermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole Baskin is now suing Netflix over the Tiger King 2. In the court filing, Baskin argues that footage featured in Netflix's recent trailer misrepresents what actually happened, as it makes it look...

www.papermag.com

Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Carole Baskin
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & His Team Involved In Fist Fight At ComplexCon: Watch

Offset made an appearance at ComplexCon 2021 this weekend, but it didn't go as seamlessly as he had probably hoped. Just outside of the No Jumper booth, the Migos rapper was involved in a fistfight as members of his entourage appeared to jump a man. The rapper was spotted wearing...
CELEBRITIES
#The Tiger King#Big Cat Rescue
MarketRealist

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Raises Eyebrows With Response to Saweetie's Tweet About Wanting "Some Babies"

Nick Cannon is embracing his reputation as a family man with his response to Saweetie's post about welcoming little ones. Saweetie took to Twitter on Saturday, Nov. 6 to write, "I want some babies," without adding further context. The following day, the 28-year-old rapper, who announced her split from Quavo in March, also posted the "babies" tweet to her Instagram Story, adding a shrugging emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?

How was that for a season premiere, Yellowstone fans? In what might be the slowest opening scenes of any show (and I say that very sarcastically), the two-hour season premiere of Yellowstone did not disappoint. While we still did not find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons, the question that seemed to be foremost on viewers minds was, “Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?”
TV SERIES

