COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The National Collegiate Hockey Conference announced today that Miami freshman forward Red Savage has been named NCHC Rookie of the Week. Savage, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., picked up the first point of his career Friday with an assist in MU's home opener, following that up with two more assists Saturday night at Bowling Green. The Detroit draft pick combined with older brother Ryan Savage to assist on Alec Capstick's second-period goal Friday, and then added a helper on his sibling's second-period goal Saturday. The younger Savage also assisted on Chase Gresock's goal 35 seconds into the game Saturday evening. Savage had a positive plus-minus both nights and won 13 of 24 faceoffs for Miami.

