What the 'spiritual but not religious' have in common with radical Protestants of 500 years ago

Disclaimer: The writer of this piece also works for the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life. This was taken into account during the editing process to account for bias. Willamette University’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (SRL) has had a fresh start this semester under the leadership of the new University Chaplain, and Director of Spiritual and Religious Life, the Reverend Ineda P. Adesanya (who is referred to in this article by her first name, as she invites all to engage with her as simply Ineda to reflect her desire for true accessibility). The physical office located in the University Center lives up to SRL’s motto, “A Space for Well-being and Connection,” by offering a warm and welcoming space open to all students, staff, faculty and alumni regardless of faith tradition, spiritual orientation, ethical viewpoint or worldview. With the intent to extend the motto outside of the office and into the WU community, SRL has been organizing various events and services that welcome all to participate and feel connected. Chaplain Ineda’s first big task was to organize the annual Opening Days interdenominational worship service. She learned early on that the annual Opening Days worship service has had relatively low attendance, with an average of just zero to five people attending. Ineda was inspired to change the traditional approach to be more inviting, interfaith and less conventional.

