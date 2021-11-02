CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France invites UK's Frost to Paris to discuss fisheries dispute

Cover picture for the articleParis [France], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): France has received the first signals from the United Kingdom regarding speeding up the fishing licenses talks and invited UK Brexit Minister...

The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Auction of royal Russian jewels expected to bring in millions

GENEVA, Switzerland: Royal jewels smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, as well as rare colored diamonds, will be auctioned off by Sotheby's on 10th November in Geneva. The star item at the semi-annual jewelry auction will be an orange-pink diamond weighing 25.62 carats set in a ring,...
EUROPE
dallassun.com

European gas prices drop on Russia news

Gas prices in Europe decreased by 4.5% at the opening of trading on Tuesday amid rising supplies from Russia, according to ICE Futures data. The cost of December futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands fell to $899.6 per 1,000 cubic meters or €75 per megawatt-hour in household terms.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
David Frost
EU Partially Suspends Visa Facilitation For Belarusian Officials

The European Council has partially suspended its visa-facilitation agreement with Belarus over the 'hybrid attack' Minsk has launched against the European Union by fostering a migrant crisis along the Poland-Belarus border. The suspension of parts of the agreement will not affect ordinary citizens, the European Council said in announcing the...
IMMIGRATION
dallassun.com

15,000 migrants ready to cross Belarus border into EU, Poland warns

Warsaw has doubled-down on claims that Belarus is orchestrating an illegal migration crisis on its doorstep, accusing the neighboring nation of bringing in thousands of desperate people and encouraging them to cross the border. In an interview with Polish radio on Tuesday, Stanis?aw ?aryn, the spokesman for the country's Special...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit trade deal could be suspended if Boris Johnson triggers Article 16, Ireland warns

The EU could plunge Britain into a no-deal Brexit if Boris Johnson ditches his agreement on Northern Ireland, the Irish government has warned.Speaking on Sunday, foreign minister Simon Coveney said that any move to trigger Article 16 and suspend the protocol would have “serious” consequences.Mr Coveney said continuation of the free trade agreement between the UK and EU was “contingent on” the Northern Ireland deal continuing to operate.Suspending the free trade agreement would see British businesses hit with new tariffs and even worse terms than they enjoy now outside the single market. “I believe that if the British government...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

NSAs of India, France discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific, terror threats emanating from Afghanistan at strategic talks in Paris

By Naveen KapoorParis [France], November 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his French counterpart for annual strategic dialogue between the two countries in Paris today. Doval co-chairs the strategic dialogue with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron. The French delegation...
WORLD
France
Brexit
Economy
Europe
U.K.
newschain

No breakthrough in UK-France talks on fishing dispute

No breakthroughs have been announced following a meeting between Brexit minister Lord Frost and France’s Europe minister in a bid to calm the post-Brexit dispute over fishing. But Downing Street said it is confident France will not resume its threats to increase checks or block British boats from French ports...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boat at centre of row returns home as UK’s Lord Frost arrives in Paris for key post-Brexit talks

A British boat held by the French for alleged illegal fishing arrived back in England just as crunch talks to end the escalating licensing crisis were set to begin in Paris.The Cornelis Gert Jan steamed into Shoreham, West Sussex, early on Thursday morning following a week on the quay in the Normandy port of Le Havre.But – despite being allowed to return home without paying a £125,000 bail bond – skipper Jondy Ward still faces criminal trial back in France in August.This will be one of the key issues discussed by Brexit Minister Lord Frost when he arrives in Paris...
ECONOMY
newschain

Macron’s deadline looms in UK-France fishing dispute

France is set to take punitive action on Tuesday as the UK refused to “roll over” in a dispute over post-Brexit licences to fish in British waters. Downing Street said it had “robust” contingency plans in place if Emmanuel Macron’s government carries out threats to disrupt trade from midnight. Foreign...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK's Frost calls French PM remarks on Brexit 'very troubling'

LONDON (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said remarks made by France’s prime minister in a letter to the European Union suggesting the bloc should demonstrate there is “more damage to leaving the EU than to remaining there” were “very troubling”. “I hope this opinion is not held more...
POLITICS

