Virtus Pro puts internal philosophy dispute on blast

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Having become a regular feature in the senior national team since her debut in 2017, young forward Lalremsiami, who is eligible to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, said she is looking forward to using the experience and learnings from the time spent in the senior set-up.With as many as 72 international caps, Lalremsiami also acknowledges the responsibility that comes with playing at the highest level, including the historic Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign, where the Indian eves finished fourth.
