The Los Angeles Rams are going all-in on trying to win a Super Bowl this season. The club has pushed essentially all of its draft capital into the center of the pile and has brought aboard a number of high-profile players in hopes of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles this coming February. The latest blockbuster move includes the team acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos. To get Miller, the Rams shipped away a second and third-rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft, which were the highest picks available to the club due to all of their previous moves.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO