CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

FBI Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Man in Long Blond Wig Who Robbed Scripps Ranch Bank

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DI9TQ_0cje6NFW00
Surveillance photos of Scripps Ranch bank robbery suspect. Courtesy FBI

A man in a shoulder-length wig robbed a Scripps Ranch bank Monday, authorities reported.

The thief, who appeared to be in his mid-30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Wells Fargo branch office in the 10600 block of Scripps Poway Parkway shortly after 9:30 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and fled the area on foot, the federal agency reported.

He was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-9-inch white man in dark blue pants, a blue short-sleeve shirt with a blue long-sleeve shirt underneath it, a navy-blue baseball cap, dark-colored shoes and a blond wig.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poway, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Poway, CA
Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

T-Mobile Phone Store Robbed in North Clairemont

A mobile phone store was robbed in the North Clairemont neighborhood, police said Saturday. The T-Mobile store at 4724 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. was robbed at 10 p.m. Friday by a 27- to 30-year-old man who displayed a stun gun to the clerk, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest 10 at Overnight DUI Checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Ten motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving at an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego, authorities said. Eleven vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint at 2700 Garnet Ave., which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 3 a.m., according to Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Scripps#Wells Fargo#Navy
Times of San Diego

Ceiling Collapses in Vista Courtroom, Leading to Partial Courthouse Evacuation

A portion of the Vista courthouse was evacuated Monday due to a ceiling collapse in one of the courtrooms. The non-injury collapse led to an evacuation of the north building of the North County Regional Center, where criminal and juvenile matters are handled. The south building and the courthouse annex, where civil, small claims and traffic matters are typically handled, remain open.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Authorities ID Deceased Man Found Trapped in Wrecked Car in Encinitas

The man who died when he was trapped in his vehicle after an accident in Encinitas on Thursday has been identified, authorities said Monday. Michael Dougherty, 63, of Escondido was exiting an apartment complex on the 900 block of Encinitas Boulevard in a 2007 Toyota Corrolla when he stopped in the southbound lane of the road and was struck by a Toyota Tacoma around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Injured After Driving Wrong Way on Rancho Bernardo Road on Sunday

A man was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision in Rancho Bernardo, police said Monday. On Sunday around 9:20 p.m., a 44-year-old woman driving a Mini Cooper was heading east in the left lane when she was hit by a 59-year-old man in a Chrysler Town and Country mini van driving the wrong way of Rancho Bernardo Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy