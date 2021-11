As of Friday night, the Lady Mustangs are holding onto 3rd with just one game left in district and no matter the outcome of any games, the Lady Mustangs will win 3rd. They faced Poth last night to close out an impressive district season. Bi-District will take place November 1st or 2nd and looks like they will face Industrial who was runner up in District 28. The UIL website will have all the information as soon as district certification is done. It will also have game times and locations.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO