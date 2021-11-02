CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the global environmental impacts of China's rising demand for food

The Poultry Site
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study by IIASA researchers and Chinese colleagues shows that carefully designed policies across the whole of China’s food system, including international trade, are crucial to ensuring that future demand can be satisfied without destroying the environment. China is one of the most populous countries on Earth and supplying...

www.thepoultrysite.com

althealthworks.com

Largest Pork Producer in the U.S. Now Owned by $22 Billion Chinese Meat Processing Company

The top producer of pork in the United States, the Smithfield Corporation of Smithfield, Virginia, is well known for its line of sausages, roasts, ribs, bacon and more. These types of processed meats are favorites among United States customers, where they are widely consumed with Sunday breakfasts, at diners and breakfast spots across the country, and in other ways.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
CleanTechnica

$1 Billion Bet On New Clean Technology That Is Not Supposed To Happen

It seems like only yesterday that the mere mention of direct air carbon capture would elicit gales of laughter from energy analysts. The same could also be said for sustainable aircraft fuel and hydrogen. Nevertheless, these three pie-in-the-sky areas of clean technology are beginning to creep from the impossible to the possible, and a new EU investment fund of up to $1 billion has just been set up to push all them into the realm of, well, at least probable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

China is rising as a nuclear power. Its ambitions warrant global attention.

The Pentagon’s latest report to Congress on China’s military strength carries a significant and worrisome conclusion. Last year, it estimated China’s nuclear warhead stockpile was in the “low-200s” — where it had been for years — and might double by the end of the decade. The new report asserts China may possess up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and “likely intends” to have at least 1,000 by 2030. What is going on?
POLITICS
CNBC

COP26 climate summit switches focus to science and innovation

Follow our live coverage below, all times are in Eastern Time. International lawmakers, business leaders and activists are convening in Glasgow, U.K. on Tuesday in the final week of the COP26 climate summit. Delegates have been asked to accelerate action on climate change and commit to more ambitious cuts in...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

As the world surges ahead on electric vehicle policy, the Morrison government's new strategy leaves Australia idling in the garage

The Morrison government will today announce its long-awaited electric vehicle strategy, coinciding with COP26 climate change talks underway in Glasgow. The new policy contains some welcome new funding, but is largely notable for what it omits. In a welcome move, the government has allocated an additional A$250 million for electric vehicles, primarily aimed at charging infrastructure. But unlike every leading electric vehicle market globally, the plan delivers no financial or tax support to help Australian motorists make the switch to a cleaner car. And the government has failed to explain how the policy will help Australia achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, just...
CARS
Nature.com

Drivers and impacts of changes in China's drylands

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. China has 6.6"‰million"‰km2 of drylands that support approximately 580"‰million people. These drylands are at risk of desertification. In this Review, the changes observed in China's drylands are synthesized, with a focus on their drivers and the effects of 13 large-scale land conservation and restoration programmes aimed at mitigating them, including the Three-North Shelterbelt Development Program and Grain for Green Program. After the implementation of the first large-scale restoration programme in 1978, 45.76% of China's drylands experienced statistically significant land improvement or vegetation greenness, as identified by the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index. However, activities associated with restoration and conservation projects, such as afforestation, also impose substantial water pressure. Desertification thus remained prevalent during 1980"“2015, with 11.43% drylands (especially in north-eastern and north-western drylands) experiencing land degradation or vegetation brownness. Drylands remain at risk of expansion owing to increasing aridity, particularly in semi-arid areas. Future trade-offs between the effects of CO2 fertilization and increased aridity on dryland vegetation cover are still poorly understood. Long-term experiments on the interactions between physical"“chemical"“biological processes across spatial and temporal scales, such as large-scale field surveys using standardized protocols, are needed to better manage drylands in China and globally.
CHINA
The Poultry Site

US farmers plan to plant less corn, more wheat and soy for 2022/23 season

Reuters reports that USDA forecasts that farmers will plant 92.0 million acres (0.37 million square kilometers) of corn in the 2022/23 crop year, down from 93.3 million in 2021/22. For soybeans, acreage is projected to rise to 87.5 million acres, from 87.2 million. The USDA projected US all-wheat plantings for...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

AHDB explores impact of UK-Australia free trade agreement

In its latest Horizon report, Britain's Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) assesses the potential impact of a new trade deal with Australia. The new report offers an in-depth analysis of Australian agricultural production and trade, and assesses its potential competitiveness in the UK marketplace. It also outlines possible opportunities for UK agri-food products in the Australian market.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

One of the biggest obstacles to America’s energy transition is its woeful power grid, says Iberdrola CEO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S.'s efforts to decarbonize its economy risks being hamstrung not just by a lack of renewable energy, but a disconnected grid and a power distribution network that lags far behind Europe, says Ignacio Galán, the CEO of renewable energy giant Iberdrola.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Wednesday announce $500 million towards a new $1 billion fund to promote investment in Australian companies to develop low-emissions technologies. But the government will use the legislation for the fund to try to wedge Labor. The $500 million will be provided to the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, with the legislative package including the expansion of the remit of the CEFC to enable it to invest in carbon capture and storage (CCS). The CEFC can invest in a broad range of low-emissions technologies, with the only exceptions being nuclear and CCS. The government has previously tried to...
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

The new Global Methane Pledge can buy time while the world drastically reduces fossil fuel use

There were four big announcements during the first week of COP26, the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow: on coal, finance, methane and deforestation. Of those four, the global methane pledge could have the most immediate impact on Earth’s climate – provided countries follow through on their pledges and satellite monitoring works as effectively as advertised. More than 100 countries agreed to cut their methane emissions 30% by 2030 under the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched by the U.S. and European Union. And major foundations and philanthropic groups pledged over US$325 million to help countries and industry dramatically reduce methane emissions...
ENVIRONMENT

