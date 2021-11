The Christmas creep has already begun, I stopped at a big-box retailer the other day and I already saw the Christmas lights and decorations were up, and it hadn't even been Halloween yet. But if you are a fan of Christmas, it was probably a welcomed sight. I've got some more good news if you are into Christmas, there will be a Christmas pop-up market happening this weekend at the St. Paul Union Depot, and then three other locations before November is over including a stop in Southeastern Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO