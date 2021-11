Noel Kinder, chief sustainability officer at Nike, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's role at the COP26 climate summit from Glasgow, Scotland, and the commitment to reducing its own carbon footprint. Kinder also talked about partnering with the company's supply chain to only use products that are sustainable and meet Nike's goal of being a climate-conscious brand. "We've doubled down on that commitment. We know that our foundation that we've created over those decades is really important, and our consumers really care about this," he said.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO