Bookings for coronavirus booster jabs in England are being brought forward ahead of what is expected to be a “challenging” winter.Starting from Monday, those eligible for a third vaccine dose will be able to book their appointment a month earlier than was previously allowed.Under previous rules, people could only book their booster six months after receiving their second dose. Now, they will be able to arrange an appointment after five months, and attend as soon as the six-month period is up. The move is meant to accelerate the programme by making it easier for people to book their inoculation.People...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO