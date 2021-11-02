CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booking a package rather than a sharing-economy stay will be 2022 trend

By Harry Johnson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the sharing economy was in its infancy, providers such as Airbnb brought a fresh perspective on stays, with the emphasis on independence and individuality. But hotels have caught up, focusing on less-ridged rules, such as early check-ins, late check-outs and less-stuffy communal areas. Next year’s holidaymakers are four...

eturbonews.com

International inbound travel return a critical step in right direction

After nearly two years of restrictions, Monday begins in earnest the return of international travel, when long-separated families and friends can safely reunite, travelers can explore this amazing country, and the U.S. is able to reconnect with the global community. U.S. travel industry will welcome all vaccinated international visitors back...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

A fifth of Gen Z Britons would rather holiday with grandparents than friends

Multi-generational family breaks are now top of the agenda for Gen Z, with the pandemic causing young Britons to rethink their future holiday plans, new research has revealed. More than a quarter (24%) of 18-24-year-olds say they are now more likely to go away with their grandparents than before Covid-19, and over a fifth (22%) say they would rather go on holiday with their elderly relatives than their friends.
WORLD
helpnetsecurity.com

Safeguarding the B2B sharing economy

Most people are familiar with business-to-consumer (B2C) sharing economy companies such as Uber, Airbnb, and DoorDash, but what you may not know is that this fast-growing, widely recognized business model is also being increasingly leveraged by business-to-business (B2B) companies to access on-demand services in lieu of short- or long-term contracts with third-party businesses.
INTERNET
eturbonews.com

WTTC: Business travel will reach two thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022

According to the new report, the modest boost for business travel with global business travel spend rising 26% this year will be followed by a further rise of 34% in 2022. Business travel was disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and has been slower to resume. It is important that all stakeholders...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

The Very Best Stands Recognized at WTM 2021

The most artistic, ingenious and striking stands at WTM London have been announced, with destinations such as the Canary Islands, Ireland and Saudi Arabia among the winners. A panel of four expert independent judges unveiled the winners at the WTM London 2021 Best Stand Awards on Wednesday 3 November. The...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

Tourist Journey Launches the World’s First Personalized Travel Platform

As the travel industry has learned the hard way over the Covid-19 pandemic, flexibility is crucial for survival in the pandemic era. Probably no sector experienced as much mayhem as the global tourism industry, as the company behind Tourist Israel, Israel’s premier online tourism company, can well attest. As a response to the near-total shutdown of Israel to tourism, the company pivoted focus to the rest of the globe. Now it has launched another game-changing venture that harnesses technology to create a unique global travel product. Tourist Journey is a hi-tech travel platform that offers a curated selection of day tours, multi-day packages, and hotels designed to give the discerning traveler the very best of what their destination has to offer. Spanning a roster of 20 countries and growing, travelers can find excellent tours and experiences led by real local guides, dedicated to giving visitors an intimate encounter with their country. Tourist Journey is passionate about giving travelers something beyond the standard tourist experience, and its offerings are a real reflection of that.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Free Airline Tickets: Ontario to Reno-Tahoe

Travelers can enjoy world-renowned Reno and Lake Tahoe, now just a quick nonstop flight away. Special introductory fares are available through November 15, but even better, the first 100 passengers to book get free airfare!. aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines has become part of the Inland Empire/Ontario, Calif. community...
TRAVEL
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Lifts COVID Ban On International Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ban placed on international travelers to San Francisco and other cities across the U.S. from more than 30 countries during the height of the COVID pandemic was lifted early Monday. Travelers will still have to prove they are fully vaccinated and show a negative COVID test before boarding a U.S. bound flight, but local travel experts say this is important and a big shot in the arm for San Francisco hotels and businesses. Business traveler Mariano Gon from Santa Cruz arrived at SFO Sunday evening. “I just came back from Germany, The UK, and Italy,” said Gon. He...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTAJ

As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. Wives will hug […]
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

60% of Americans unlikely to travel over holidays

The survey found that 29% of Americans are likely to travel for Thanksgiving and 33% are likely to travel for Christmas—an increase from 21% and 24%, respectively, compared to 2020. Those who do plan to travel over the holidays expect to drive, but rising gas prices may dampen those plans.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

USA CDC “Avoid Travel” Level Now Removed for Jamaica

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, today welcomed news that the United States of America’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed Jamaica from its Level 4 “Avoid Travel to this Destination” risk assessment. The Tourism Minister commended the health authorities and people of Jamaica for working to...
TRAVEL
KTLA

Here’s how U.S. international travel rules are changing Monday

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow […]
U.S. POLITICS
Forbes

November 8 Is The Day The US COVID-19 Travel Ban Ends

COVID-19 isn’t over. But the U.S. pandemic travel ban will finally ease on November 8, 2021, as fully vaccinated international travelers will be allowed to enter the United States. That is almost two years after the first ban (on travelers from China) was imposed in January of 2020. Should airlines,...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
oilmanmagazine.com

Staying Relevant in an Ever-Evolving Economy

As sure as death and taxes, the economy will have its ebbs and flows. Fluctuations in market conditions have been prominent throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which economies have plummeted and climbed to various degrees. But for those in the linked oil, freight, shipping, and logistics industries, economic changes have brought about unique challenges and concerns.
MARKETS
eturbonews.com

Global air travel demand rebounds moderately in September

The recent US policy change to reopen travel from 33 markets for fully vaccinated foreigners from 8 November is a welcome, if long overdue, development. Along with recent re-openings in other key markets like Australia, Argentina, Thailand, and Singapore this should give a boost to the large-scale restoration of the freedom to travel.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Indian tourists set to be highly sought-after

The growth within India’s economy will directly contribute to a boost in the middle-class population, resulting in increased wealth and disposable income for years to come. Tourism development typically thrives in developing economies, and India’s future looks bright. India’s improving infrastructure and developing low-cost airline market means outbound travel is...
LIFESTYLE

