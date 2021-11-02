CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates simultaneous launching of 5 vessels at Cochin Shipyard

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKochi (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday inaugurated the simultaneous launching of five vessels at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The Minister, who is on a three-day visit to Kochi, made his maiden visit to the PSU after taking charge...

houstonmirror.com

New radars and vessel traffic management system inaugurated in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the new Radars and Vessel Traffic Management System of Cochin Port Trust on Monday. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) commissioned in Cochin Port in 2009 has been upgraded with a state-of-the-art system consisting of two new radars, one AIS Base station, three VHF Radios and associated software and hardware installed at a cost of Rs 5.8 crore.
INDIA
albuquerquenews.net

Union Minister Narayan Rane launches awareness programme for promoting entrepreneurship

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister of MSME Narayan Rane on Wednesday launched 'SAMBHAV' a national level awareness programme for promoting entrepreneurship leading to the economic development of the country. As per an official statement from the Ministry of Micro, SmallMedium Enterprises, Rane emphasized that new products and...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

No shortage of DAP, urea, other fertilisers in Karnataka: Union Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba on Wednesday asserted that there is no shortage of Diammonium phosphate (DAP), urea and other fertilisers in Karnataka. "Despite some disturbances in the international market, the Government of India has arranged the required quantity...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Central govt is pro-farmer but industry-friendly: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that that the BJP-led central government is "pro-farmer but industry-friendly". "Our Government is pro-farmer but industry-friendly. We see to it that the industries go ahead and sustain. Indian companies never cheat while making supplies. Our character is to maintain quality," Mandaviya said while speaking at the investor summit.
INDIA
Sarbananda Sonowal
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
Las Vegas Herald

MARKETS
MARKETS
MARKETS
MARKETS
Norway
India
Las Vegas Herald

MARKETS
MARKETS
MARKETS
SOFTWARE
CELL PHONES
MARKETS

