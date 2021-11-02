CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Virtus Pro puts internal philosophy dispute on blast

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an attempt to resolve an internal difference in playing philosophy among its team members, Virtus Pro has announced it will be putting two of its Dota 2 roster spots up for grabs ahead...

dotesports.com

Virtus Pro survive paiN scare in PGL Stockholm Major

Virtus Pro earned a scrappy 16-14 win against paiN Gaming in the opening round of the PGL Stockholm Major today, also featuring the official debut of Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev, who replaced Sanjar “SANJI” Kuliev a few days prior to the start of the event. The Brazilian team had a real...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Virtus Pro reverse sweep FaZe to advance to PGL Stockholm Major playoffs

Virtus Pro beat FaZe 2-1 today in the PGL Stockholm Major Legend Stage’s 2-2 match to qualify for the CS:GO event’s playoffs. The CIS side were down a map after losing their pick Inferno (16-13), came back from a 13-8 disadvantage on Ancient (16-14), and took Overpass (16-11) to eliminate Finn “karrigan” Andersen’s men from the $2 million tournament.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PGL Stockholm Major peaks at 1 million viewers during Heroic vs. Virtus Pro

The PGL Stockholm Major reached a peak viewership of over 1 million viewers during the first quarterfinal matchup today between Heroic and Virtus Pro, according to Esports Charts. The peak is expected to grow as the CS:GO Major playoffs progress. At time of writing, the peak is officially 1,010,611 viewers...
VIDEO GAMES
