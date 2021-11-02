CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Pinpoint Is A Bar Arcade In Arkansas And It's An Adult Playground Come To Life

By Daniella DiRienzo
 7 days ago

If you thought arcades were just for kids, think again! Pinpoint is a pinball arcade that’s for adults only. And since it’s for adults only, it has a full-service bar. Yep, that’s right; you can satisfy your inner child AND enjoy the perks of adulthood all in one place. It’s truly the best of both worlds.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtAaF_0cjdzggc00
Located just off Fayetteville’s downtown square, Pinpoint is billed as Arkansas' first pinball arcade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gs6Kj_0cjdzggc00
Touted as "a place for adults to play," the basement-based arcade opened in 2018, providing an underground escape for adults 21 and over.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MUZx_0cjdzggc00
Talk about a blast from the past! Since opening, Pinpoint has grown to include more than 20 classic pinball games as well as skee-ball.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9JnQ_0cjdzggc00
The old-school games are just half of Pinpoint’s allure, though.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzEMF_0cjdzggc00
The other half is its full-service bar. That’s right; you can drink AND play your favorite pinball games from years ago!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9uEq_0cjdzggc00
A great place sip on your favorite adult beverage, the bar serves craft beer, the “best gin and tonics in NWA,” and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDRiu_0cjdzggc00
And while the bar doesn’t sell any grub, outside food is welcome.

So, what do you think? Are you ready to unleash your inner child? We knew it! For more info, call Pinpoint at (479) 935-3298. You can also visit the Pinpoint website or Facebook page.

So, did you know about his bar-arcade combo? Have you ever visited Pinpoint in Arkansas? If so, what’d you think of the setting? What about the drinks and games? Know of another great arcade? Tell us!

This isn’t the only place in Arkansas that you can re-visit the past and have fun while doing so. There’s actually another retro arcade in Arkansas. Click here to read all about it.

