Pinpoint Is A Bar Arcade In Arkansas And It’s An Adult Playground Come To Life
If you thought arcades were just for kids, think again! Pinpoint is a pinball arcade that’s for adults only. And since it’s for adults only, it has a full-service bar. Yep, that’s right; you can satisfy your inner child AND enjoy the perks of adulthood all in one place. It’s truly the best of both worlds.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
So, what do you think? Are you ready to unleash your inner child? We knew it! For more info, call Pinpoint at (479) 935-3298. You can also visit the Pinpoint website or Facebook page.
So, did you know about his bar-arcade combo? Have you ever visited Pinpoint in Arkansas? If so, what’d you think of the setting? What about the drinks and games? Know of another great arcade? Tell us!
This isn’t the only place in Arkansas that you can re-visit the past and have fun while doing so. There’s actually another retro arcade in Arkansas. Click here to read all about it.
Comments / 6