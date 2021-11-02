CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for kids

By James Gordon
WPMI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of Pfizer and Bio N Tech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11. A move that will make shots available to 28 million kids in the US. In Alabama, the Department of Public Health...

mynbc15.com

Comments / 3

MSU Fan
7d ago

What a tragedy. Kids that have a 99.9995% rate of recovery, with Most being asymptomatic. Side effects will pose more danger than a disease.

Reply
3
