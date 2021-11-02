Halstead leads Oneonta to 53-28 win over Chenango Valley

Nick Richardson | The Daily StarOneonta’s Kaden Halstead runs into the end zone for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Chenango Valley at Lloyd Baker Field. The results of the game were not made available as of press time.

Oneonta 53, Chenango Valley 28 (Friday)

A tremendous all-around performance from Kaden Halstead helped lead the Yellowjackets to a 53-28 home victory over Chenango Valley on Senior Night on Friday.

The OHS quarterback accounted for five touchdowns — three rushing and two passing — while racking up 176 yards through the air and 88 more on the ground.

Carter Neer also had a big game for the Yellowjackets, gaining 167 yards on 21 carries and scoring three touchdowns of his own.

Halstead opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the first quarter. After the Warriors tied things up early in the second quarter, he found the end zone again on the ground, this time from 22 yards out.

Halstead then proceeded to do damage through the air, first finding Ayden Nelson for a 34-yard scoring strike and then hitting Logan Monroe for a 30-yard TD to put Oneonta up 27-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter it was Neer’s turn to find paydirt. After Chenango Valley returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score to make it 27-14, Neer scored on a 13-yard run to up the lead to 33-14. He then answered another Warriors touchdown, this one a 2-yard run, with a 4-yard scoring scamper.

Chenango Valley would score again before the end of the quarter to make it 41-28 Oneonta after three.

The Jackets’ dynamic duo sealed things in the fourth quarter, though, with Halstead scoring from one yard out and Neer scoring on a three-yard run.

Monroe caught three passes for 80 yards, Nelson had two grabs for 46 yards, and Cameron Sitts had two catches for 37 yards.

Oneonta (3-5) will face Sidney on Thursday at 6 p.m. The location of the game has not been decided.

Harpursville/Afton 22, Delhi 14 (Saturday)

The Bulldogs dropped their regular season finale on the road Saturday as Harpursville/Afton’s Luke Merrill had a huge day running the ball in the Hornets’ 22-14 victory.

Merrill finished 164 yards rushing on 28 carries in three touchdowns to lead H/A. He scored on runs of 40, 2, and 5 yards, respectively.

Luke Schnabel and Owen Haight both found the end zone for Delhi, with Schnabel scoring on a 47-yard pass from Logan Nealis and Haight running it in from three yards out.

H/A led 8-6 at the half after Merrill’s 40-yard scoring run was answered by Schanbel’s long TD catch.

After a scoreless third quarter, Merrill’s two short TD runs in the fourth gave the Hornets a 22-6 advantage. Haight’s late touchdown closed the gap but the Bulldogs were unable to complete the comeback.

Schnabel finished with four catches for 87 yards and a score, while Nealis went 8-for-17 for 120 yards with a TD and two interceptions.

Ryan Wilson was Delhi’s leading rusher with 39 yards on eight carries.

Both teams will be in action on Saturday in the Section IV Class D Semifinals in Johnson City. Delhi will face Tioga at 12 p.m., while Harpursville/Afton will be taking on Newark Valley at 3 p.m.

Walton 38, Bainbridge-Guilford 6 (Saturday)

The Warriors rolled past the Bobcats on Saturday thanks to a big rushing performance from Deacon Phoenix.

Despite carrying the ball just six times, Phoenix gained 169 yards and scored three touchdowns. His scores came on runs of 54, 73, and 11 yards, respectively.

Ethan Miller and Anthony McClenon both topped 70 yards rushing as well; Miller had 74 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, while McClenon notched 71 yards on 13 carries.

Walton also scored once through the air when Ransom Dutcher found Blaine Klinger for a nine-yard scoring strike.

The Bobcats’ only points came on an 85-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

OHS … 7 20 14 12 — 53

CV … 0 7 21 0 — 28

First Quarter

OHS — Kaden Halstead 2 run (Cameron Horth kick is good)

Second Quarter

CV — 1 run (kick is good)

OHS — Kaden Halstead 22 run (kick failed)

OHS — Eyden Nelson 34 pass from Kaden Halstead (Cameron Horth kick is good)

OHS — Logan Monroe 30 pass from Kaden Halstead (Cameron Horth kick is good)

Third Quarter

CV — 85 kick return (kick is good)

OHS — Carter Neer 13 run (kick failed)

CV — 2 run (kick is good)

OHS — Carter Neer 4 run (Logan Monroe 2-pt conversion)

CV — 11 run (kick is good)

Fourth Quarter

OHS — Kaden Halstead 1 run (2-pt conversion failed)

OHS — Carter Neer 3 run (kick failed)

Oneonta Rushing: C. Neer 21-167-3, K. Halstead 12-88-3, A. Nelson 1-14, L. Bonnici 1-5, M. Goodhue 1-1, L. Monroe 3- -3

Oneonta Passing: K. Halstead 9-15 176 2-0

Oneonta Receiving: L. Monroe 3-80-1, E. Nelson 2-46-1, C. Sitts 2-37, A. Wellman 1-8, C. Neer 1-5

Harpursville/Afton 22, Delhi 14 (Saturday)

H/A … 0 8 0 14 — 22

DA … 0 6 0 8 — 14

First Quarter

No scoring

Second Quarter

H/A — Luke Merrill 40 run (James Craig 2-pt conversion)

DA — Luke Schnabel 47 pass from Logan Nealis (2-pt conversion failed)

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

H/A — Luke Merrill 2 run (Luke Merrill 2-pt conversion)

H/A — Luke Merrill 5 run (2-pt conversion failed)

DA — Owen Haight 3 run (Angelo Krzyston 2-pt conversion)

Delhi Rushing: O. Haight 10-25-1, R. Wilson 8-39, L. Schnabel 2-6, L. Nealis 9-7, S. Davis 2-2

Delhi Passing: L. Nealis 8-17 120 1-2

Delhi Receiving: L. Schnabel 4-87-1, A. Krzyston 2-22, S. Davis 1-8, T. Bracchy 1-3

H/A Rushing: L. Merrill 28-164-3, J. Craig 4-7, B. Sakowski 4-19

H/A Passing: B. Sakowski 1-2 4 0-0

H/A Receiving: J. Craig 1-4

Walton 38, Bainbridge-Guilford 6 (Saturday)

W … 8 14 8 8 — 38

BG … 0 0 0 6 — 6

First Quarter

W — Deacon Phoenix 54 run (Anthony McClenon 2-pt conversion)

Second Quarter

W — Deacon Phoenix 73 run (Deacon Phoenix 2-pt conversion)

W — Blaine Klinger 9 pass from Ransom Dutcher (2-pt conversion failed)

Third Quarter

W — Deacon Phoenix 11 run (Ransom Dutcher 2-pt conversion)

Fourth Quarter

W — Ethan Miller 1 run (Colby Phraner 2-pt conversion)

BG — 85 kick return (2-pt conversion failed)

Walton Rushing: D. Phoenix 6-169-3, E. Miller 17-74-1, A. McClenon 13-71, X. Davies 6-34, K. Stanton 7-27, R. Dutcher 1-13, K. Miller 4-9, G. Copeland 1-1, C. Moren 1- -1, Z. Gardner 1- -3

Walton Passing: R. Dutcher 3-4 33 1-0, K. Stanton 1-2 5 0-0

Walton Receiving: B. Klinger 2-18-1, C. Phraner 1-15, D. Phoenix 1-5

Bainbridge-Guilford Rushing: E. Gregory 12-9, D. Seymour 2- -2, E. Beames 2- -8, N. Hawkins 10- -23

Bainbridge-Guilford Passing: N. Hawkins 3-7 62 0-0

Bainbridge-Guilford Receiving: E. Gregory 1-6