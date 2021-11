We have one more nice day before things start to feel more like November. As low pressure developing off the Rockies lifts into Minnesota towards the end of this week, we may see our first measurable snow. Thus, Tuesday will be the pick day of the week and possibly the warmest day for the remainder of 2021. It does look like we might be able to briefly "warm-up" for a day or two in the middle of next week, but that's just a maybe right now. Regardless, it would still likely be chilly.

