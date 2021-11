LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As you prepare to hit the streets for treats, you may want to keep a few safety tips in mind. To start, always have a plan in place. Know where you (or your kids) are going, and make sure you set a curfew for them to stick to. If they’re alone, you’ll want some way to get in touch with them if they happen to miss that deadline.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO