Celebrations

Haitian revelers honor the dead in Vodou festival

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of revelers clad in white and clutching candles are crowding into the main cemetery at Haiti’s capital to...

abc17news.com

Shore News Network

Haitians hold voodoo rituals to honor ancestors amid crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitians honored their ancestors to mark the Day of the Dead on Tuesday in colorful voodoo rituals that offered a respite from the tough day-to-day reality of fuel shortages, gang violence and rising malnutrition. Voodoo followers in the Caribbean nation gathered in cemeteries, many dressed in white...
SOCIETY
pajaronian.com

Photo: Watsonville honors the dead

Elvira Villacaña (from right) and her daughters, Daisy Nuñez and Nancy Reyes don tradition; clothing and costume in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, in the Watsonville City Plaza Friday. Sponsored by the Watsonville Film Festival and the Santa Cruz County Office of Education, city of Watsonville and Hospice of Santa Cruz County, the event includes dance and live music, arts and crafts activities, over a dozen 20 community ofrendas (altars), and more.
WATSONVILLE, CA
horoscope.com

Honoring the Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead (or El Dia de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday that occurs on November 1-2, when families celebrate their deceased ancestors. The gates between the physical and spiritual world open on the evening of October 31, unlocking the realms that allow families to be reunited. Ancient...
CELEBRATIONS
Roanoke Times

Biesenbach: To honor the dead, tell their stories

On 9/11 and the days leading up to it, I couldn’t watch the cable news shows that are usually a staple of my day. The wall-to-wall rehashing of the events of 20 years ago seemed somehow distasteful. For those who actually experienced them, none of the programming could remotely compare to what they went through, and surely it served no purpose other than to open old wounds.
ROANOKE, VA
KEYC

Old Town Mankato hosts Day of the Dead festival

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Day of the Dead arrived in Old Town Mankato Saturday. El Dia de los Muertos is the Latin American holiday that celebrates the dead and honors them, rather than mourning them. The holiday is officially celebrated on the first and second of November, but a sunny...
MANKATO, MN
WDEF

inaugural honoring those who served parade and festival

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF)- Fort Oglethorpe had its inaugural honoring those who served parade and festival. The parade in Fort Oglethorpe went down Lafayette road to the polo fields. Thousands showed up to see the parade and show their support for the veterans. Paula Stinnett says she so proud the...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Attendees at deadly Astroworld festival describe chaos at event

HOUSTON — Concertgoers at Friday night’s deadly Astroworld music festival described a chaotic scene that led to eight people being killed at the two-day event in Houston. More than two dozen people were taken to area hospitals and at least 300 people were treated at the scene of the concert, which featured rapper Travis Scott. Officials declared a “mass casualty event” outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reported. The crowd surged toward the stage just after 9 p.m., overwhelming security forces, the newspaper reported.
NEW JERSEY STATE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Celebrate life while honoring the dead

Dennis Tedrow remembers seeing the special loaves of bread bearing the familiar symbol of Christianity; only made with two crossed bones and then dusted with special colorful sprinkles. What are these, he asked his parents confused by the new addition taking up half of the normal weekly order of bread...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Daily Republic

Fairfield marks Day of the Dead with festive gathering

FAIRFIELD — No stone was left unturned during the Dia de los Muertos celebration Saturday at the Fairfield Community Center as the Parks and Recreation Department went all out to honor the spirits of those who went before us. Beautiful banners and colorful posters flanked the walls to promote the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Kokomo Tribune

Amish Cook: Rice recipe honors Haitian culinary tradition

As I gaze out the west window, the full moon hangs in all its splendor. As always, I stand in awe at how it is not altered even a tad in the midst of the rocking changes and uncertainties of the world. Take this: The moon has no light of...
RECIPES
