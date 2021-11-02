This Bulls-Raptors Trade Involves Coby White To Toronto

I wish I could take anything as seriously as Billy Donovan takes chewing a stick of gum. • Only two teammates currently rank inside the NBA’s top-10 in points per game: Zach LaVine (7th) and DeMar DeRozan (4th). The lethal scoring combination the Bulls wanted to create this offseason has so far produced better results than anyone could have imagined. Those results have also come despite LaVine’s lingering thumb injury and a fairly steep learning curve for a roster with only three players from the start of the 2020-21 season (only one currently playing, by the way). Not only does it go to show how underrated the veteran DeRozan – who has now scored 30+ points in three-straight games – seemed to be this offseason, but it’s an example of why simply adding the best talent available is oftentimes the best approach. Talented players with a hunger to win will figure out how to co-exist.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO