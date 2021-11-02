Concerns over how to protect major wildlife corridor through Sonoma Developmental Center

Tradition! Getting back to the reason for Thanksgiving –a holiday for the purpose of Giving Thanks, of feeling grateful for the bounty of the land, for family and friends, and for surviving another year in challenging times. As I write this I feel deep gratitude for the rain -- a break from the anxiety of the long fire season. And yet how quickly we all turned from rain gratitude to sending out flash flood warnings, and worrying over downed trees, mudslides, and floodwater in homes. I am grateful for every day when the balance of sun and rain in equal measure nourishes us and the earth. Sadly, this balance in increasingly out of whack. Droughts, fires, floods are becoming new traditions – ones we don’t want to hold onto. How can we keep the traditions, habits that we love and are grateful for, while identifying and letting go of those that are contributing to the disasters that are destroying the comforts and life we are used to?

