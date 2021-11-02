Tom Morello Reveals Why He Never Wanted 'To Play Music Ever Again' At 13

In a new interview with Mexico's WARP Magazine, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist. was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The thing that gives me hope — and there are a lot of challenges before; in the face of the environmental challenges and the political challenges and the racist challenges — but the one message that I will just say over and over again that's been a theme of all of my bands and all of my interviews is that the world is not going to change itself; that is up to you. And that history is not something that happens; history is something that you make. And whenever the world has changed for the better — in progressive ways, in radical ways — it's been people no different than anyone listening to this right now who have been the people who changed it. You may think that your life is just Instagram or video games or working… You're the one who changes it. It's never been different than that. It's people who have had no more power, courage, money, influence, creativity than anyone listening to this. It's a matter of standing up in your place in time and unpologetically aiming for the world you really want."

