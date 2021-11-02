Indictment: Nurse stole controlled substances from Kan. hospital

"Forensic nurses play an integral role in bridging the gap between law and medicine. They should be in each and every emergency room." — U.S. President Joseph Biden. Violence and trauma occur every day, everywhere, worldwide. This week, November 8 to 12, is Forensic Nurses Week. This special week has been dedicated to honor the extraordinary work of nurses who practice in this unique nursing specialty. Forensic nurses have the knowledge and expertise to decrease the healthcare consequences of violence, improve patient recovery, and lower healthcare costs. As the fastest growing nursing specialty, forensic nursing serves to ensure that patients who are affected by violence receive expert, compassionate, and comprehensive care.

HAYS, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO