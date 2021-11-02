CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 charged in connection with 7-year-old’s crosswalk death

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have been charged in connection with an Indianapolis vehicle crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in a crosswalk and seriously injured her mother and a crossing guard.

Prosecutors said Torrell King, 21, and a 17-year-old female were charged in the September incident. King faces felony charges including reckless homicide. Authorities said said the teenager, who didn’t have a valid driver’s license, faces reckless homicide and and charges related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Court documents said the Sept. 14 crash was believed to be a result of road rage. It allegedly began when the teenager cut off King’s vehicle, forcing him into the median and he followed her while she drove off. It ended with a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection.

Killed was 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield. Her mother, Cassandra, was hospitalized with serious injuries including broken facial bones and third-degree burns. Also injured was a crossing guard who had leg injuries.

“The senseless death of Hannah Crutchfield serves as a severe reminder that reckless driving has tragic and fatal consequences,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a news release.

Court documents didn’t show an attorney for King. A listed number for him could not be located Monday.

