Off to a strong start to their 2021-22 campaign with a 5-1 record and currently tied for first place in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors are looking to add to their early season success with another big win against the Charlotte Hornets. As they look to continue their hot streak and get back to elite status, the Warriors will have their hands full with the revamped Hornets. Nonetheless, in this post we're making our Warriors predictions for the game against the Hornets.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO