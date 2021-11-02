CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Split Up After Over a Year Together, Sources Say

justjaredjr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news for Outer Banks fans. It is being reported reported that Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have broken up after more than a year of dating. “Madelyn...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Madelyn Cline Is ”Living Her Single Girl Moment” Amid Chase Stokes Breakup

Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes recently split up after over a year of dating, and according to E! News, Madelyn is enjoying the single life. A source tells the outlet that the former couple “have been done for a while” and that Madelyn is moving on and “has been over it for a long time and talking to other people casually.” The source also said she’s “just kind of living her single girl moment.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break up After 2 Years Together Amid Alleged Incident With Her Mother

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik broke up after two years together. The news comes hours after TMZ reported Hadid's mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, was considering filing a police report after Malik allegedly struck her. Malik responded to the report by denying he hit the grandmother of his 1-year-old daughter with Hadid, but he wrote about an incident in which he had an argument with a "family member" of Hadid's in another statement.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Elite Daily

Um, Is Ross Butler Legit Flirting In Madelyn Cline's IG Comments?

Madelyn Cline and Ross Butler might be more than friends. The duo reignited dating rumors when Butler commented on a Nov. 3 Instagram post Cline shared of her photoshoot with the Hollywood Reporter. The Outer Banks star, who wore a black leather jacket in the snaps, captioned the glamorous pics, “@hollywoodreporter NEXT GEN,” with a red heart emoji. In the comments, Butler shared two seemingly flirtatious emojis: the hot face and the drooling emoji. So, either he’s really into the Hollywood Reporter’s photojournalism... or there’s another explanation.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Time to Break Down These Ross Butler and Madelyn Cline Dating Rumors

Hello there, remember a few weeks ago when fans were speculating that Ross Butler and Madelyn Cline might be dating amid rumors that she'd broken up with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes? Kay, so about that. While Ross told TMZ that he and Madelyn were "just friends" after they were spotted dancing together in Milan, he just left a pretty flirty comment on her Instagram which has set off a new wave of dating speculation.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Ty Herndon & Matt Collum Split After 11 Years Together

Country music star Ty Herndon, 59, and boyfriend Matt Collum are over after more than a decade. Ty revealed the news on Instagram, writing, "After 11 beautiful years together, I want to let you know that Matt and I have decided to go our separate ways as life partners. However, we are committed to remaining lifelong friends, and I am confident that will be the case."
CELEBRITIES
Elle

38 Celebrity Exes Who Actually Stayed Close After Splitting Up

There's no shortage of relationship drama in Hollywood. While we're all here for the Twitter feuds, interview shade, and juicy gossip that comes with it, we secretly love a happy ending. From Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's cordial co-parenting to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's “conscious uncoupling,” you can't help but admire when your favorite famous exes are able to stay friendly. Whether for their children or work, these A-listers remained on good terms post-breakup.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Liv Tyler and Fiance Break up After 7 Years Together

Liv Tyler and her fiance, Dave Gardner, have split up after seven years together. Sources tell The Sun that the decision was mutual, amicable and that the couple has maintained a healthy relationship in order to focus on co-parenting their children. The two broke up in March, but the news was kept secret. Tyler has since moved back to the U.S. while Gardner continues to live in London.
SOCCER
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Falynn Pina Guobadia Is a Mother of Three Boys With Another Child on the Way

With the bombshell revelation of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement, Simon’s ex-wife Falynn Pina Guobadia has finally spoken her piece about the drama. Although there were disgraceful accusations being thrown out against the star, Falynn has since cleared her name and has been focused on moving on with her life. And that includes keeping her family as a No.1 priority.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Cosmopolitan

Shanna Moakler Says Kourtney and Travis "Deserve One Another" and She "Hopes They Get Good Ratings"

Please take a moment to grab some popcorn because Shanna Moakler is getting low-key salty about her ex Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. In a video obtained by Page Six, Shanna (who was apparently on her way home from a spa day with on-again, off-again boyf Matthew Rondeau) Shanna opened up about her many ~thoughts~ regarding Kravis and, fair warning, those thoughts were mostly of the salty and/or shady variety. We've compiled some of the highlights below:
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stevie J and Faith Evans Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Stevie J and Faith Evans are calling it quits. According to court docs obtained by ET, the Grammy-winning record producer filed a petition for divorce from Evans at a Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday. The couple tied the knot in July 2018 during a quiet ceremony in their hotel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears' Former Manager Offers Direct Response To Singer Alleging Her Home Was Bugged

Britney Spears has been fighting for quite some time to finally end the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years. This summer saw the singer speak up against it in court for the first time, as she detailed several alleged abuses she suffered at the hands of those who were supposed to be protecting her and her finances while undergoing treatment for mental health issues. One of these claims include Spears’ home being bugged, but now her former manager has offered a direct response and denied she had anything to do with such activity.
MENTAL HEALTH
Hello Magazine

This Morning viewers left emotional following heartbreaking story

Viewers of the ITV daytime show This Morning were left emotional after blind beauty blogger Lucy Edwards shared her heartbreaking story about losing her sight at the age of 17. Lucy joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday morning to talk about the rare disease that led to her...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Chicago

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

This angel has found her forever partner in crime: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged. The "Charlie's Angels" alum and the screenwriter put a ring on it after dating for nearly two years, the actress confirmed to Howard Stern while appearing on his show. Stewart, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy