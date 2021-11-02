Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Split Up After Over a Year Together, Sources Say

Madelyn Cline and Ross Butler might be more than friends. The duo reignited dating rumors when Butler commented on a Nov. 3 Instagram post Cline shared of her photoshoot with the Hollywood Reporter. The Outer Banks star, who wore a black leather jacket in the snaps, captioned the glamorous pics, “@hollywoodreporter NEXT GEN,” with a red heart emoji. In the comments, Butler shared two seemingly flirtatious emojis: the hot face and the drooling emoji. So, either he’s really into the Hollywood Reporter’s photojournalism... or there’s another explanation.
Comments / 0