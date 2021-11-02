Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Split Up After Over a Year Together, Sources Say

Britney Spears has been fighting for quite some time to finally end the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years. This summer saw the singer speak up against it in court for the first time, as she detailed several alleged abuses she suffered at the hands of those who were supposed to be protecting her and her finances while undergoing treatment for mental health issues. One of these claims include Spears’ home being bugged, but now her former manager has offered a direct response and denied she had anything to do with such activity.

