One of the best gifts* my husband and I received after the birth of our baby was a freezer full of food. Friends stocked it with homemade dumplings (two types!), lasagna portioned out into two servings for easy defrosting, packages of the best ramen, jam, tons of muffins and quick bread, and, maybe greatest of all, a bag of Roxana Jullapat's granola scones. (Upon receiving these presents, I climbed to the roof of our apartment building, my newborn strapped to my back, arched my chest toward the Heavens, and screamed, "HOW DID I GET SO LUCKY?" Mentally, at least.)

