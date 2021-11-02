Doc Rivers Refuses to Comment on Report Regarding Joel Embiid's MRI

Last year, Joel Embiid was the consensus best basketball player on the planet – well, at least in Philadelphia. Much of the NBA world agreed, but ultimately he did not play in enough games to deserve the award. In spite of that, he was absolutely dominant in 2020-21, and reports out of this year’s training camp (the few not about #25) said that Embiid was in even better shape this season. But now, 4 games in, there are already concerns about the big man’s health, and his ability to play through the myriad of aches and pains that come along with being a 7’2” Center in today’s NBA. Not only has Embiid complained of issues with nagging injuries already, but his play has also seemingly suffered through the first couple contests this year. So the question is beginning to pop up: is it time to start getting concerned about Joel Embiid’s ability to carry the Sixers this season?

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO