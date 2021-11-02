CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers Refuses to Comment on Report Regarding Joel Embiid's MRI

By Justin Grasso
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a moment, it seemed Joel Embiid was set to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. After seeing his name on the injury report listed as questionable due to knee soreness for five of the first six games this season, Embiid was left off the report. However, that...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls’ Zach LaVine reacts to Joel Embiid almost knocking out Lonzo Ball

In the midst of a tight battle between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid lost control of the ball and immediately thought it was a foul. When not given a call, he swung his arm in frustration and almost knocked out Lonzo Ball in the process. Had the Chicago point guard not been aware of the situation, he could have been seriously injured. Here were star Zach LaVine’s thoughts on the situation, per Cody Westerlund:
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Daily Journal

Why Sixers should take cautious approach with star center Joel Embiid's sore knee

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid has played in each of the 76ers' first five games after being listed as questionable five times due to right knee soreness. While I understand it's important for the Ben Simmons-less Sixers to get off to a good start to the NBA season after having the best record in the Eastern Conference last year, Embiid hasn't played at the level he did in 2020-21 when he finished second to the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in the MVP balloting.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Doc Rivers compares Joel Embiid to Tom Brady as big man's assist numbers are up early on this season

With Ben Simmons on the sideline to start the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have needed other players to step up when it comes to generating open opportunities for their teammates, and early on Joel Embiid has done just that. Through three games, Embiid has 15 assists, which is an average of five per game -- a number that represents a significant increase for Embiid.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Deserves Respect in the DPOY Conversation

Joel Embiid has been the defensive anchor for the Sixers since his first game with the team. It’s time he was respected in the DPOY conversation. Last year, it finally became a regular conversation about Joel Embiid and his potential to win the league’s Most Valuable Player. However, it is also time for Joel to be considered for another piece of prestigious hardware: the Defensive Player of the Year.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid hurting

@ramonashelburne on Joel Embiid playing through injuries (via NBA Today). “He told me after this game in New Orleans, he couldn’t walk for two days.” 😳 (via NBA Today) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. StatMuse @statmuse. Giannis in 35 minutes tonight:. 40 PTS. 16 REB. 7 AST. It’s his...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Joel Embiid
inquirer.com

The best and worst of Sixers-Pistons, including Joel Embiid’s bounce-back game in 110-102 win

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 110-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: Joel Embiid get this on a night when the Sixers needed his season highs of 30 points and 18 rebounds to win. This marked his 24th career game with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. That’s the third most in the league behind the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (39) and Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis (38) since the 2016-17 season. The Sixers improved to 19-5 when Embiid scores at least 30 points.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Is It Time To Start Getting Concerned About Joel Embiid?

Last year, Joel Embiid was the consensus best basketball player on the planet – well, at least in Philadelphia. Much of the NBA world agreed, but ultimately he did not play in enough games to deserve the award. In spite of that, he was absolutely dominant in 2020-21, and reports out of this year’s training camp (the few not about #25) said that Embiid was in even better shape this season. But now, 4 games in, there are already concerns about the big man’s health, and his ability to play through the myriad of aches and pains that come along with being a 7’2” Center in today’s NBA. Not only has Embiid complained of issues with nagging injuries already, but his play has also seemingly suffered through the first couple contests this year. So the question is beginning to pop up: is it time to start getting concerned about Joel Embiid’s ability to carry the Sixers this season?
NBA
FanSided

Sixers should act conservatively with Joel Embiid’s knee

Joel Embiid has been dealing with knee soreness from the jump this season after banging knees in the season opener. Given the 7-footer’s long injury resumé and the general uncertainty around this particular Sixers season, fans are rightly uneasy — if not outright panicked. So far, it hasn’t cost Embiid...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#76ers#Sixers#Espn#Hippa#The Chicago Bulls
libertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 30 points power Philadelphia past Detroit

In a game that was much closer than necessary, the Philadelphia 76ers picked up their first home win of the season with a 110-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons. They used a scoring flurry shortly before halftime to nab the lead and built a 100-78 advantage with just over six minutes left in the fourth. Detroit rallied late to make it a five-point game, but the clock was its enemy. It’s time to talk Bell Ringer. Let’s get to it.
NBA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Questionable Heading Into Atlanta Hawks Matchup

The trend continues on Saturday night. Outside of the 2021-2022 NBA season opener for the Sixers, star center Joel Embiid has been questionable for every matchup. During the opening minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday, Embiid bumped his knee on another player and was visibly in pain. At...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
crossingbroad.com

Joel Embiid Getting a Breather

Sixers vs. Blazers tonight. The schedule is, indeed, packed. Portland tonight, then home against 5-1 Chicago on Wednesday, followed by a road trip to Detroit on Thursday. Then they play AT Chicago on Saturday before hosting the 5-1 Knicks on Monday and Bucks on Tuesday. Six games in nine days is pretty brutal.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid's MRI on right knee showing no concerns

Ramona Shelburne: Embiid had an MRI on his sore right knee over the weekend which revealed no concerns, according to sources. Sitting this game is for rest, since Sixers have packed schedule. He’s expected back on Wednesday. Source: Twitter @ramonashelburne. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress. Tobias...
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Apparently Joel Embiid’s Knee is Pretty Banged Up

Joel Embiid banged up his knee in the New Orleans season opener in a collision with Jonas Valanciunas, but played in the three games since. The Sixers are 1-2 in that time frame sans Ben Simmons, and Wednesday on ESPN, Ramon Shelburne said this about the center’s lower extremity:. Embiid...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid to rest against Blazers

Aaron J. Fentress: It was just announced that Joel Embiid (rest) is out for Philadelphia tonight against Portland. Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid sitting out against the Blazers: “It had nothing to do with his knee, it was just planned. This was the day that we had planned. We kind of went over schedule, we go over it monthly… It doesn’t always go as planned but so far, so good.” – 5:44 PM.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy