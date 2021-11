Tobias Harris: DNP – health and safety protocols. Ben Simmons: DNP – whatever we’re calling it now. How many people do you think threw money on the Portland Trail Blazers once we learned that the Sixers’ three max players would all be missing on Monday night? Probably quite a few, and they all get burned. Doc Rivers’ team did more than cover the spread; they won the game OUTRIGHT, as Mike Missanelli would say. They won it by double digits against Damian Lillard and company, who made several runs to pull close, but just could not overtake the home team.

