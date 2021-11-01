CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mel Tucker picked as Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week after win over UM

By Robert Bondy
 7 days ago
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been selected as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Tucker’s Spartans picked up an impressive victory over previously-No. 6 Michigan this past weekend to remain undefeated on the season. Michigan State trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half before coming back to win by a score of 37-33.

The Dodd Trophy is handed out at the end of the year to the best college football coach for the season. Tucker certainly will be part of that conversation if Michigan State continues to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCyCg_0cjdWhX000

