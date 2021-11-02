CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Sixers fans try their best to recruit Damian Lillard during game

By Darryn Albert
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers faithful also gave Lillard a roaring ovation during the pregame introductions, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. That is a rarity for stars of opposing teams. The...

