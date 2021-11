What could possibly go wrong when you have Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Marshawn Lynch all in the same room talking football?. It’s Monday night, so what does that mean? That means that it’s time for Monday Night Football. And this year Monday Night Football is even more fun than usual thanks to the ManningCast on ESPN. Super Bowl-winning brothers Peyton and Eli Manning watch the game from home while they chat with one another and bring on various guests.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO