Alabama sits atop the 2022 On3 Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings with 18 commitments. The Crimson Tide has four five-star and 14 four-star pledges, for an average rating of 93.13. It will be a battle until National Singing Day to ward off programs like Georgia and Texas A&M from the No. 1 spots (both teams ranks 2 and 3, respectively), but with the Tide’s remaining targets, UA will have an opportunity to bolster its standing.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO