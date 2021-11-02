CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Von Miller receives blessing to wear Texas A&M number with Rams

By Justin Rudolph
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Rams and newly acquired linebacker Von Miller have just announced what number he will wear for the rest of the season. Miller will suit up in his number from his time spent in College Station, 40. But acquiring that number required the blessing of Rams great in Hall...

State
Texas State
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

