It’ is funny how things work out. Wolves were set for a tough season when Nuno Espírito Santo left and Bruno Lage lost four of his first five league matches. While Nuno subsequently flopped at Tottenham, Lage has turned Wolves around in impressive fashion and they go into the meeting with Crystal Palace as one of the form teams in the Premier League, with 13 points from the last 15 available. Palace are also unbeaten in five – including last week’s stunning win at Manchester City – and would be higher than 12th but for a nasty habit of conceding late equalisers. Stephen Hollis.

